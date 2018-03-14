India’s decision not to intervene in Maldivian crisis well though out: Army chief

India’s decision to not intervene militarily in the on-going Maldivian crisis was well thought out, but only time will tell whether it was a right step or not, Army chief Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

“I am quite sure that diplomats and political entity in the country did look at Maldives and did what they thought was the best for them. How this will pan out in future, let’s wait and watch,” Rawat said.

He was responding to a question on whether India should militarily intervene in the Maldivian crisis amid growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region and its proximity with the archipelago nation.

Maldives has been witnessing political crises after an emergency was declared in the island nation by its President Abdulla Yameen.

India has expressed its displeasure over the development.

“Did we do the right thing by not stepping in? Only time will tell. I am quite sure that whoever took a decision on whether we should intervene in Maldives or not it must have been a well-thought out decision. We should wait and watch and not jump the gun,” he added.