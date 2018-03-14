 India’s decision not to intervene in Maldivian crisis well though out: Army chief | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 14, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India’s decision not to intervene in Maldivian crisis well though out: Army chief

Maldives has been witnessing political crises after an emergency was declared in the island nation by its President Abdulla Yameen.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2018 09:08 IST
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat interacts with the students of Government Law College, Mumbai at South Block in New Delhi.
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat interacts with the students of Government Law College, Mumbai at South Block in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

India’s decision to not intervene militarily in the on-going Maldivian crisis was well thought out, but only time will tell whether it was a right step or not, Army chief Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

“I am quite sure that diplomats and political entity in the country did look at Maldives and did what they thought was the best for them. How this will pan out in future, let’s wait and watch,” Rawat said.

He was responding to a question on whether India should militarily intervene in the Maldivian crisis amid growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region and its proximity with the archipelago nation.

Maldives has been witnessing political crises after an emergency was declared in the island nation by its President Abdulla Yameen.

India has expressed its displeasure over the development.

“Did we do the right thing by not stepping in? Only time will tell. I am quite sure that whoever took a decision on whether we should intervene in Maldives or not it must have been a well-thought out decision. We should wait and watch and not jump the gun,” he added.

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you