India sees decline in daily Covid cases with 1,839 new infections; active caseload at 25,178

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2023 11:50 AM IST

The active cases have now dropped to 25,178 - comprising 0.06 percent of the total caseload.

India on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,839 infections in 24 hours - taking the total tally to 44,971,469. On Sunday, the country logged 2,380 in a day. As the figures remained comparatively low for a week, the active cases have now dropped to 25,178 - comprising 0.06 percent of the total caseload.

India on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,839 infections in 24 hours (HT File Photo)
India on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases with 1,839 infections in 24 hours (HT File Photo)

Also read: World Health Organisation downgrades Covid pandemic: 'No longer global emergency'

According to the union health ministry data, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599. The recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent.

However, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, around 220.66 crore doses of vaccine have been administered so far, the website said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

covid-19 india covid 19 tally
