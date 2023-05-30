Home / India News / India sees single-day rise of 224 Covid-19 infections, active cases at 4503

India sees single-day rise of 224 Covid-19 infections, active cases at 4503

PTI |
May 30, 2023 10:19 AM IST

The death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India saw a single-day rise of 224 fresh coronavirus cases while the active cases have decreased to 4,503, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,934). (File)
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,934). (File)

The death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read| Experts say India need not worry about China’s Covid spike. Here's why

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,278).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,908 in the country, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death toll covid-19
death toll covid-19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out