India sets up control room to assist nationals in Middle East | Full List of embassies, emergency contacts

As panic grips Indians stranded in the Middle East amid a raging conflict between the US and Iran, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the setting up of a control room for nationals in the Gulf countries. Indian passengers reunite with their family members as they arrive safely from a flight via Dubai amid the international tensions in the Gulf region at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The government shared a list of India's embassies in different countries in the Middle East, alongside different emergency contact details for Indians.

India released details for several countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Palestine, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar and the UAE, among others.

Here's a list: Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +989128109115 / +989128109102 / +989128109109 / +989932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free) India separately released three toll free numbers, adding they can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm:

1800118797 (Toll Free) +91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

Advisory for Indians in the Middle East India has previously released separate advisories for nationals in Iran, Qatar, UAE, Israel and other countries, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel outside and monitor local channels for regular updates.

“In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UA authorities and the Embassy," the embassy of India in Abu Dhabi had said.

India also emphasised on the necessity of de-escalation in West Asia, expressing concerns for nationals in the region. “Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,” the MEA said on Tuesday.