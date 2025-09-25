India successfully tests Agni-Prime Missile from rail-based launcher

India on Thursday successfully launched the intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile, an advanced intermediate-range ballistic missile, from a rail-based mobile launcher system.Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the exercise as the “first-of-its-kind” highlighting the innovation behind the specially designed rail-based mobile launcher.The launch was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).“First-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher,” Singh said, adding that the Agni-Prime missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres.The Defence minister further said that the success of the flight test has placed India among the selected nations that have developed a "canisterised launch system from an on-the-move rail network.""Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight," Singh said.