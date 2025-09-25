Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

India successfully tests Agni-Prime Missile from rail-based launcher

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 09:18 am IST

India carried out successful launch of intermediate range Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system.

India on Thursday successfully launched the intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile, an advanced intermediate-range ballistic missile, from a rail-based mobile launcher system.

Agni Prime is the next generation medium range missile that will replace the older Agni missiles in this range
Agni Prime is the next generation medium range missile that will replace the older Agni missiles in this range

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the exercise as the “first-of-its-kind” highlighting the innovation behind the specially designed rail-based mobile launcher.

The launch was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“First-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher,” Singh said, adding that the Agni-Prime missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres.

The Defence minister further said that the success of the flight test has placed India among the selected nations that have developed a "canisterised launch system from an on-the-move rail network."

"Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight," Singh said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India successfully tests Agni-Prime Missile from rail-based launcher
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On