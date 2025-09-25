India successfully tests Agni-Prime Missile from rail-based launcher

India on Thursday successfully launched the intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile, an advanced intermediate-range ballistic missile, from a rail-based mobile launcher system. Agni Prime is the next generation medium range missile that will replace the older Agni missiles in this range

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the exercise as the “first-of-its-kind” highlighting the innovation behind the specially designed rail-based mobile launcher.

The launch was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“First-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher,” Singh said, adding that the Agni-Prime missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres.

The Defence minister further said that the success of the flight test has placed India among the selected nations that have developed a "canisterised launch system from an on-the-move rail network."

"Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight," Singh said.