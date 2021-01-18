India supplies two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port
India on Monday said it has supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port with a total contract value of over USD 25 million.
The move will enable the port to carry out seamless cargo handling services.
"India has supplied a consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) to Iran's Chabahar port...under a contract agreement for supply of 6 MHC," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.
The consignment of cranes arrived from Marghera port, Italy and was unloaded successfully on Monday at Chabahar. The cranes are presently undergoing trial run.
With 140 metric tonnes lifting capacity, the multipurpose equipment will enable India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to provide seamless services for container, bulk and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, it said.
This is a step towards India's commitment towards infrastructure development of the Chabahar port.
The bilateral contract between Iran and India was signed on May 23, 2016 with a total value of USD 85 million for equipping, mechanising and starting operations at the port under phase- I.
To achieve this ambitious aim, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), namely India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) Mumbai, was incorporated under the shipping ministry.
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said Chabahar is a strategic port with great national importance.
The delivery of consignment of heavy equipment, including cranes, shows India's commitment to the strategic connectivity of Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia.
Development of Chabahar port is the anchor for the expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran and it will give a further boost to the maritime trade between both the countries.
The location of Chabahar port has strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, specially Eastern CIS nations, and boost trade.
The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries
Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction
Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests
NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as "witnesses".
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
