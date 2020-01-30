First batch of Indians to be evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Friday evening

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:03 IST

India will evacuate its citizens stuck in coronavirus-struck Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on Friday evening.

The first flight on Friday will evacuate those who are staying in Wuhan and in the neighbouring areas.

A second aircraft will be dispatched subsequently to bring out Indians who are living in other parts of the province.

At least 170 have died and more than 7700 infected in ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in China. Majority of the deaths and cases of infection are from Hubei.

Wuhan, a city of about 11 million, has been under an unprecedented lockdown for almost a week to contain the disease from spreading.

“We are preparing for air evacuation from Wuhan tomorrow in the evening. This flight will carry those Indian nationals who are in and around Wuhan and have conveyed consent for their evacuation,” a message from the Indian embassy said Thursday evening.

It was circulated among Indians in Hubei province via the social media app, WeChat.

The message added: “There will be another flight subsequently which will carry those who are from other parts of Hubei province,” the message added.

The embassy cautioned the Indians in Hubei that the details of the evacuation could change and the message was shared to alert to be “adequately prepared”.

In an earlier message, the Indian embassy had asked the Hubeo-based Indians to be ready for a 14-day quarantine after their return to India.

The message was circulated after the Chinese foreign ministry is learnt to have cleared India’s request to evacuate its citizens.