India is set to operationalise two new consulates at Kazan and Yekaterinburg in Russia in the ongoing 2025-26 financial year, the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs said in a report on Thursday. India to open 2 new consulates in Russia, MEA tells Parliamentary panel

The move is part of a broader push to expand India’s diplomatic footprint in Europe and the Latin America-Caribbean region. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has informed the parliamentary panel that five new missions have received approval in these regions.

“Approval has been received for operationalising five new Missions in Europe and, Latin America and Caribbean region. Additionally, new Consulates are also being opened by the Ministry in view of India’s increasing diplomatic engagement. New Consulates have been operationalised in Belfast (UK), Manchester (UK) and Fukuoka (Japan). The Consulates in Los Angeles (US), Boston (US), Kazan (Russia) and Yekaterinburg (Russia) are expected to be operationalised in FY 2025-26,” the MEA told the committee.

The announcement on consulates at Kazan and Yekaterinburg was first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Indian diaspora in Moscow in July 2024. “I want to share some good news with you all. We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trade,” PM Modi had said.

India currently maintains consulates in St Petersburg and Vladivostok, besides its embassy in Moscow.

The standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tabled its report on broader review of India’s external engagements in Parliament on Thursday.

The panel also took stock of the slow progress in the establishment of the South Asian University (SAU) — a flagship SAARC initiative headquartered in Delhi. Despite India contributing 57.49% to the university’s operational budget and bearing the bulk of capital costs, the construction of the permanent campus remains delayed. The MEA has cited NGT bans, forest clearance issues, land encumbrances, and pandemic-related disruptions, among others, as reasons for delay.

The committee also expressed concern that other SAARC member states have failed to fulfill their financial commitments. As of June 2024, outstanding dues from member countries amounted to $15.80 million. The MEA confirmed that only Nepal had cleared its dues in February 2025, while Pakistan and Bangladesh had not made any payments.