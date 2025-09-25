India and the United States are optimistic to resolve both trade and non-trade issues soon as senior officials at different levels from both sides are constructively engaged to enhance bilateral ties and facilitate market access, an official said. ‘India, US optimistic of soon solving trade issues’

Referring to the visits of Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar to the US, he said “talks are happening at different levels” and progressing well in a positive direction. He asked no to be named.

According to him, the two economies are natural partners because they complement each other rather than competing in trade and commerce.

Goyal is leading a delegation to the US from Monday to accelerate talks for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) as agreed by the two leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on February 13. The minister is expected to return to New Delhi later this week, he said.

After a brief hiatus in trade negotiations post the fifth round, talks have gained momentum, he said. According to him, the US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch’s recent India visit last week and the Indian team’s current US visit are significant developments, but cannot be formally called the sixth round of trade negotiation.

After Lynch’s India visit and days before Goyal’s US visit along with, a commerce and industry ministry statement said on September 20 that bilateral trade talks have stated with a positive note. “During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on 16th September 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard,” it said.

“In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the U.S. side on 22nd September 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” it added.

Goyal is accompanied by chief negotiator and special secretary Rajesh Agrawal and other key officials. The visit follows daylong discussions on September 17 between US chief negotiator Lynch and his Indian counterpart Agrawal on the proposed BTA in New Delhi.

The September 17 talks were the first high-ranking US trade visit since the sixth round of negotiations scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi was postponed following the tariff escalation. The US had imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff that took effect August 7, followed by an additional 25% levy as penalty for Russian oil purchases that kicked in August 27, bringing the total rate to 50%. India had also resisted US demands to open the farm and dairy markets, which also put a spanner in the talks.

