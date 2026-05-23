India, US to continue working together for global good: PM Modi to US secy Rubio

India will continue working with the United States for the global good even as it backs peace efforts and the peaceful resolution of the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio that focused on cooperation in areas ranging from defence to technology and energy security. This is RuThe meeting with Modi was Rubio’s first official engagement in the Indian capitalbio’s first visit to India. (X via AP)

Rubio flew into Kolkata early on Saturday to begin a four-day visit to India, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar on Sunday and participate in a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on May 26.

This is Rubio’s first visit to India and the two sides are looking to the trip to take forward a reset in relations that were hit last year by differences over the trade and tariff policies of the Trump administration.

The meeting with Modi was Rubio’s first official engagement in the Indian capital and the PM said in a social media post that he was “happy to receive” the US secretary of state and discuss the “sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security”.

“India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good,” Modi said in the social media post. A readout from the Indian government quoted Modi as reiterating “India’s consistent support for peace efforts” and the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Rubio shared US perspectives on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia, the readout said. He also briefed Modi on “sustained progress in bilateral cooperation” in defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties, the readout added without giving details.

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India-US ties were hit last year after President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% punitive levy over Russian oil purchases, and repeatedly claimed that he finalised a ceasefire to end hostilities between India and Pakistan in May 2025. After several rounds of talks, Modi and Trump announced in February that the two sides were close to a trade deal, including the reduction of US tariffs.

State department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Rubio, during his meeting with Modi, emphasised the “strategic importance of the US-India partnership” rooted in shared democratic values, economic and commercial opportunities and the “strong personal ties” between Trump and Modi.

During the discussions on the situation in West Asia, Rubio emphasised that the US “will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage” and pointed out that US energy products have the “potential to diversify India’s energy supply”, Pigott said.

The two sides discussed bilateral achievements, including “significant investments that advance the President and Prime Minister’s ‘Mission 500’ to double trade by 2030”, Pigott said. Rubio and Modi agreed to deepen trade and defence cooperation and accelerate collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, he added.

Rubio extended an invitation on behalf of Trump to Modi to visit the White House, Pigott said. The Indian readout was silent on the issue of Trump’s invitation and said that Modi requested Rubio to “convey his warm greetings” to Trump and that he “looked forward to their continued exchanges”.

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Rubio was also quoted by Pigott as saying that the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday will be an opportunity for the US to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region alongside Australia, India and Japan.

Speaking at an event at the US embassy compound for the dedication of a support annexe building, a facility aimed at enhancing consular services and advancing increased trade and investments, Rubio said the new building is a sign of the US commitment to the important relationship with India that is “at the cornerstone of our approach to the Indo-Pacific”.

Rubio noted that his first engagement after being sworn-in last year was a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers and said: “We are gonna renew that…and we chose to do it here…not just because of our commitment to that structure of work, but also as a tangible sign of what an important role India plays in…our posture and our approach to the Indo-Pacific.”

He also played up the relationship between Trump and Modi as “incredibly important” and said, “These are two very serious leaders that are focussed not just on the short-term, but on the long-term, and I think that is important to note because it’s a key part of the foundation of the relationship between our countries.”

While pointing to planned investments of more than $20 billion by Indian companies in the US and the deepening security partnership, Rubio said the US will introduce a new “America First visa scheduling tool that prioritises business professionals.

“We think in the months ahead, we’re going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries,” Rubio said.