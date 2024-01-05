India, USAID/India MoU to achieve ‘net-zero carbon’ in railways gets Cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID/India) to support Indian Railways in achieving ‘net zero carbon emission’ by 2030. Representative Phot (Twitter/@usaid_india)

The MoU was signed in June last year by Naveen Gulati, Railway Board member and Isabel Coleman, deputy administrator, USAID.

“The MoU facilitates utility modernisation, advanced energy solutions and systems, regional energy and market integration, private sector participation and engagement, training and seminars/workshops focusing on specific technology areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency and other interactions for knowledge sharing,” a press release from the government said.

The MoU also aims to help Indian Railways reduce their dependence on imported fuels such as diesel and coal and to develop an energy efficiency policy instead.

It broadly covers matters concerning long-term energy planning to adopt clean energy methods, to provide technical support to the Indian Railways, and to plan for clean energy procurement.

Collaboratively hosting events, conferences, and capacity-building programs is also part of the MoU.

USAID/India supports international development by assisting in economic growth, agricultural sectors, trade, clean energy, global health, democracy, humanitarian aid, climate change issues, and conflict management.

The MoU is effective for the next five years until the end of the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP).