New Delhi India on Saturday welcomed a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine and said it would support all efforts aimed at ending the conflict. India welcomes meet between Trump, Putin

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced India’s endorsement of the upcoming Russia-US Summit after Trump said on social media that he would meet Putin in Alaska on August 15.

India welcomes the understanding between the US and Russia for the meeting in Alaska since it “holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace”, Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that “this is not an era of war”, and said: “India, therefore, endorses the upcoming summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts.”

Modi has called for an end to hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in his engagements with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He made separate visits to Russia and Ukraine last year and urged the two leaders to return to negotiations to find a peaceful solution. He also said that talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun and a solution cannot be found on the battlefield.

India has never publicly censured Russia’s actions or participated in international efforts aimed at ending the conflict. Indian officials have said that New Delhi has played a role in passing messages between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump’s announcement about the meeting with the Russian President came shortly after a phone conversation on Friday between Modi and Putin, who briefed the Indian leader on the latest developments related to Ukraine.

In recent days, India has faced fresh pressure from Trump over its continuing purchases of Russian oil. Trump slapped a 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases, which was in addition to a 25% reciprocal tariff that came into effect on Thursday. Trump has contended that India is profiting by selling much of its Russian oil purchases on the open market, and also financing Russia’s war machine.

India has accused the US and the European Union (EU) of adopting double standards on sanctions and said it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.

Uncertainties remain about the planned talks between Trump and Putin, especially after reports in the American media that the US is trying to persuade European leaders to accept an agreement that will include Russia occupying the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and keeping Crimea, while giving up Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which it partially occupies.

On the other hand, Zelensky has said any solution must include Ukraine and that “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier”. He also said he is ready to work with all partners for a “lasting peace”.

Trump indicated on Friday that Ukraine may have to cede territory to end the war. “It’s very complicated. We’re going to get some [territory] back, we’re going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both,” he said.

It is still not clear if Ukraine and its European allies will agree to such a deal, and Zelensky said on social media on Saturday: “We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners for real, and most importantly, lasting peace. A peace that will not collapse because of Moscow’s desires.”