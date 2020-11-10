Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda, says PM Modi at virtual summit

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:01 IST

While speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the importance of countries respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries. Respecting one another’s sovereignty, territorial integrity should be a basic principle while enhancing connectivity,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi, during his virtual speech, also pointed out the attempts being made to hinder with the SCO’s agenda. “It is unfortunate that repeated attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda, which violate the SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit. Such efforts are contrary to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that defines SCO,” he added.

The prime minister was virtually addressing the 20th summit of SCO Council of Heads of State, which comes against the backdrop of the India-China border conflict.

Ever since India became a full member of the SCO Council of Heads and State in 2017, PM Modi has been leading the Indian delegation to the annual summit. However, this is the first time that the annual meeting was held virtually due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

During the 9-minute speech, the prime minister further highlighted India’s strong opposition against terrorism and drug smuggling. “India strongly believes in peace, security and prosperity, and we have always voiced opposition to terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India has remained firm in its commitment to work under the SCO as per the principles laid down in the SCO Charter,” he said.

Calling for a “reformed multilateralism” that reflects today’s global realities, the PM suggested that countries also discuss topics such as “expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges, and human welfare”.

“We expect full support from SCO member nations in this endeavour,” he said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit sets the agenda and main directions for the next year. The virtual meeting on Tuesday was attended by the eight SCO members: Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the virtual meeting on Tuesday and each country was allotted 10 minutes to speak.