IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India-China 10th round positive, detailed roadmap to tackle residual issues next
While the military commanders on the ground are working towards disengagement in east Ladakh, the alignment of the LAC in the western sector has been left to the special representatives of the two countries on boundary resolution.
While the military commanders on the ground are working towards disengagement in east Ladakh, the alignment of the LAC in the western sector has been left to the special representatives of the two countries on boundary resolution.
india news

India-China 10th round positive, detailed roadmap to tackle residual issues next

Although the disengagement from friction points of Gogra-Hot Springs on the banks of Chang Chemmo River is not expected to be contentious, the related force deployments along the Khugrang river, another tributary, will need to be worked out mutually step by step.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST

The marathon 10th round of dialogue between military commanders of India and China recorded a positive movement with both sides agreeing to work towards a road map to address residual issue along the 1,597km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

“The 16-hour long meeting went off well. However, the two sides will need to continue discussing details of addressing residual issues pertaining to disengagement in Gogra-Hot Springs and patrolling rights in Depsang bulge area,” a senior official said about the talks held on Saturday.

Although the disengagement from friction points of Gogra-Hot Springs on the banks of Chang Chemmo River, a tributary of Shyok, is not expected to be contentious, the related force deployments along the Khugrang river, another tributary, will need to be worked out mutually step by step.

Depsang bulge is a 2013 legacy issue with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) trying to muscle out Indian Army patrols from patrolling points 10 to 13 by blocking the ingress route at Raki and Jeevan nullah. While the Indian Army claims to be patrolling these points, Depsang is a continuous source of friction and a possible trigger to future military escalation.

Also watch | Why China blinked after months of deadlock. Shishir Gupta explains

While the military commanders on the ground are working towards disengagement in east Ladakh, the alignment of the LAC in the western sector has been left to the special representatives of the two countries on boundary resolution. However, the Indian prerequisite to special representatives level dialogue is that both sides restore the status quo ante on the LAC and neither unilaterally disturbs the status quo by use of force.

Also read | Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante

Even though the two sides have withdrawn their armour from the Pangong Tso, both armies will remain wary of each other as Indian troops will not forget the transgression through use of force by PLA on finger four in May 2020 and the Chinese will not forget the Indian counter on north and south banks of Pangong Tso on August 29-30. The PLA may have also learnt a lesson of high-altitude deployment and the havoc rising glacial waters of River Galwan can play on troops deployed on its banks for military operations.

It is quite evident that PLA wanted to enforce the 1959 line, rejected by India at that time, on Ladakh LAC, but the Indian political and military response was more than a match for the expansionist Chinese army.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india china border issue
Close
BJP released a music animation bidding adieu to Mamata Banerjee in the tune of Bella Ciao
BJP released a music animation bidding adieu to Mamata Banerjee in the tune of Bella Ciao
india news

BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After Trinamool launched its slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', BJP improvised it and said Bengal wants respite from its didi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central government has asked states to work on five major areas including the improvement of overall testing numbers. In picture - Covid-19 testing center in Thane.(HT Photo)
The central government has asked states to work on five major areas including the improvement of overall testing numbers. In picture - Covid-19 testing center in Thane.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge 

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The instructions come as the country witnessed a spike of 86,711 cases of the coronavirus disease this week taking the infection tally close to 11 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishermen community in Puducherry, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishermen community in Puducherry, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The Congress leader and member of Parliament from Wayanad has kept up with his constant attacks on the government over a range of issues like inflation, rise in fuel prices, the border stand off with China and the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: NDRF personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Tapovan area, (PTI)
Chamoli: NDRF personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Tapovan area, (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered on Sunday, death toll reaches 67

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling for municipal corporations in six major cities of Gujarat began on Sunday at 7 am. In picture - Amit Shah casts his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Polling for municipal corporations in six major cities of Gujarat began on Sunday at 7 am. In picture - Amit Shah casts his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
india news

Amit Shah confident of BJP victory in Gujarat local body elections

ANI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:40 PM IST
"I am confident that today the people of Gujarat will cast their votes in large numbers and they will establish Gujarat as the stronghold of the BJP," Amit Shah said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case under IPC section 466 (forgery of record of court) was registered against him after an FIR was filed by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sonali Aparajita on Wednesday.(iStock/HT Archive/For Representational Uses Only)
A case under IPC section 466 (forgery of record of court) was registered against him after an FIR was filed by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sonali Aparajita on Wednesday.(iStock/HT Archive/For Representational Uses Only)
india news

Odisha cop forges judge's signature to release murder suspect, arrested

PTI, Berhampore, Odisha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Behera allegedly forged the signature of the magistrate in a court order of the bail and submitted it to the jail superintendent to release a man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A passenger at Delhi's IGI airport
A passenger at Delhi's IGI airport
india news

From new air travel rules to Covid-19 upsurge in states, what next week holds

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:42 PM IST
This week, India registered 86,711 new Covid-19 cases, as per the Union health ministry. This is over 10% higher than the total cases last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the military commanders on the ground are working towards disengagement in east Ladakh, the alignment of the LAC in the western sector has been left to the special representatives of the two countries on boundary resolution.
While the military commanders on the ground are working towards disengagement in east Ladakh, the alignment of the LAC in the western sector has been left to the special representatives of the two countries on boundary resolution.
india news

India-China 10th round positive, detailed roadmap to tackle residual issues next

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Although the disengagement from friction points of Gogra-Hot Springs on the banks of Chang Chemmo River is not expected to be contentious, the related force deployments along the Khugrang river, another tributary, will need to be worked out mutually step by step.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that this delay in the process of lifting rice by the FCI affected paddy procurement drive. (Videograb)
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that this delay in the process of lifting rice by the FCI affected paddy procurement drive. (Videograb)
india news

Chhattisgarh CM requests Rajnath to expedite army cantonment set up at Bilaspur

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The CM further stated that Chhattisgarh is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakarbhata, Bilaspur from employment and security purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives for the inauguration of Ram Ghat and Gorakhnath Ghat on the banks of Rapti River in Gorakhpur.(PTI/ Representative image)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives for the inauguration of Ram Ghat and Gorakhnath Ghat on the banks of Rapti River in Gorakhpur.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

Yogi Adityanath should focus on UP, rather than flagging in Kerala: BSP

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath will flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Parivartan Yatra' led by party state president K Surendran in Kerala today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the inauguration of the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the inauguration of the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Centre focused on promoting rural industries: Rajnath Singh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The artisans and craftsmen have a very important role in contributing to the country's economy and GDP, Defence Minister Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A municipal worker clicks a photo of commuters not wearing face masks and thereby violating Covid-19 norms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.(AP)
A municipal worker clicks a photo of commuters not wearing face masks and thereby violating Covid-19 norms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 spike: Decision on night curfew in Nagpur, Amravati soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Night movement may get restricted in Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal in the view of the rising Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hideout busted by Police &amp; Army in Anantnag forest after arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack. (ANI/Twitter)
Hideout busted by Police & Army in Anantnag forest after arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack. (ANI/Twitter)
india news

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Anantnag, 6 AKs, telescope recovered

ANI, Anantnag, Jammu And Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The official said that three AK-56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol magazines, and other items recovered from the hideout site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grooms wearing masks look on during a mass marriage ceremony amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India February 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Grooms wearing masks look on during a mass marriage ceremony amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India February 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

India saw nearly 87,000 Covid-19 cases this week, second wave fear looms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The spike of 86,711 Covid-19 cases comes amid concerns about laxity in the safety protocols enforced by the government to prevent infection spread and it has prompted many states to reinforce stricter rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP