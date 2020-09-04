e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Situation along LAC is slightly tensed’, says army chief during Ladakh visit

‘Situation along LAC is slightly tensed’, says army chief during Ladakh visit

“I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges,” said Army chief.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI)
         

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane visited Ladakh on Friday to review the situation amid the ongoing border tension between India and China.

“The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded,” the army chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges,” Gen Naravane said.

“They (the soldiers) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers & men are the finest in the world and will make not only the army but also the nation proud,” he added.

”For the last two-three months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future also,” said the army chief.

tags
top news
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In