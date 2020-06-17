e-paper
Home / India News / Indian Army releases full statement on Ladakh faceoff between India, China troops

Indian Army releases full statement on Ladakh faceoff between India, China troops

India China border row: Chinese troops erected an observation post on the Indian side of the LAC, which has now been removed.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 06:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army said 17 soldiers were critically injured in the line of duty.
Indian Army said 17 soldiers were critically injured in the line of duty.
         

A commanding officer of an infantry battalion and 19 other Indian soldiers were killed on Monday evening when a clash erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Eastern Ladakh. The army initially said that an officer and two soldiers were killed in action. The army updated the numbers in a full statement on Tuesday evening and said 17 Indian troops were critically injured at the stand off location.

Read the full statement here:

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

