Indian Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM Modi
Lauding the service of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted its personnel and their families on the foundation day of the force. The Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 45th Raising Day today.
"On the Foundation Day of the Indian Coast Guard, my greetings to all their personnel and their families. Our Coast Guard is courageously ensuring our seas are safe. We are proud of their professionalism and impeccable service," PM Modi said on Twitter.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the ICG has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.
The Indian Coast Guard was incepted on February 1, 1977. True to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning 'We protect', the service has to its credit saving over 10,000 lives and apprehending around 14,000 miscreants since its inception in 1977. On average, the Coast Guard saves one life every second day at sea.
Despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICG has maintained 24x7 vigil in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by deploying about 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily.
