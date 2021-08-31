Indian envoy meets Taliban representative in Doha after complete US troops' withdrawal

Indian envoy to Qatar met the head of Taliban's political office in Doha in a first formal diplomatic contact, the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday. The meeting between Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, took place at the Indian Embassy at the request of the Taliban side, according to the ministry.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the ministry said in a statement.





This is the first time India has acknowledged formal contact with the Taliban since Kabul fell to the group on August 15.

During the meeting, India flagged concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner after US-led foreign troops have completely pulled out from the region. The ministry said that the Taliban Representative assured that India's concerns would be "positively addressed."