e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian Navy successfully test fires missile as part of military drill in Bay of Bengal

Indian Navy successfully test fires missile as part of military drill in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired its anti-ship missile (AshM) in the Bay of Bengal from its Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora and hit the target at max range with precise accuracy,

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 18:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy’s Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target.
Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy’s Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target.(Photo: Twiter/@indiannavy)
         

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired its anti-ship missile (AshM) in the Bay of Bengal from its Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora and hit the target at max range with “precise accuracy”.

“Target ship severely damaged and in flames,” the Navy said in a tweet, adding, “Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy’s Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal.”

 

Last week, the Navy had released a video showing the anti-ship missile launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal hitting a ship and sinking it with “deadly accuracy”.

The missile was launched as part of a mega drill involving aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya , aircraft and a number of warships, attack helicopters and other assets of the Navy. “AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship,” Spokesperson of the Indian Navy had tweeted alongside videos and pictures from the drill.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy has carried out a number of joint maritime exercises.

Last month, the Navy held a three-day drill with Japanese counterpart, and also a two-day exercise with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean Region, where the countries participated in drills as such helicopter operations, anti-aircraft exercise and different types of naval activities.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
IPL 2020, Live Score: Smith wins toss, Rajasthan Royals bowl against KXIP
IPL 2020, Live Score: Smith wins toss, Rajasthan Royals bowl against KXIP
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In