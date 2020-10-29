Indian Railways starts additional special Shatabdi trains during festivals. Check details

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:11 IST

Indian Railways has started operating three more festival special trains to clear the extra rush during festival season and also for the convenience of passengers. Western Railway said in a press release that Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad special Shatabdi Express will run from Wednesday till further notice. Two pairs of festival special trains between Bhuj and Bareilly, with 74 trips, will also be run to clear the festival rush.

Here are the details of these trains:

1. Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Special Shatabdi Express

Train No 02009 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special Shatabdi Express will depart Mumbai Central daily except Sunday at 6.30am will reach Ahmedabad at 12.45am the same day. Similarly, Train No 02010 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central special will leave Ahmedabad daily, except on Sunday, at 2.45pms and will reach Mumbai Central at 9.20pm the same day. The train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Nadiad stations in both directions. This train has executive chair car and chair car coaches.

2. Bhuj-Bareilly Festival Special

Train No 04322 Bhuj-Bareilly special will depart Bhuj every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5.05pm and will reach Bareilly at 8.35pm the next day. This train will run from October 28 to December 2020. Train No 04321 Bareilly-Bhuj special will leave Bareilly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 6.35am and will reach Bhuj at 9.30am the next day. This train will run from October 25 to November 29.

This train will halt at Gandhidham BG, Samakhiali BG, Bhildi, Palanpur Jn, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn, Beawar, Ajmer Jn, Kishangarh, Naraina, Phulera Jn, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Jn, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari Jn, Pataudi Rd, Garhi Harsaru, Gurgaon, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Jn, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Gajraula Jn, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Milak stations in both directions. Train No 04322 will also stop at Getor Jagatpura station, whereas, Train No 04321 will have an additional halt at Malakhera station. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, sleeper class and second class seating coaches.

3. Bhuj-Bareilly Festival Special tri-weekly train

Train No 04312 Bhuj-Bareilly special will leave Bhuj every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 2.05pm and will reach Bareilly at 8.35pm the next day. This train will run from October 26 to November 30, 2020. Similarly, Train No 04311 Bareilly-Bhuj special will leave Bareilly every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 6.35am and will arrive Bhuj at 12.05pm the next day. This train will run from October 27 to December 1, 2020.

It will halt at Gandhidham BG, Samakhiali BG, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam Jn, Ambli Rd, Mahesana Jn, Palanpur Jn, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn, Sojat Rd, Beawar, Ajmer Jn, Kishangarh, Naraina, Phulera Jn, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Jn, Rajgarh, , Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari Jn, Pataudi Rd, Garhi Harsaru, Gurgaon, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Jn, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Gajraula Jn, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Milak stations in both directions.

Train No 04312 will also halt at Getor Jagatpura station, whereas, Train No 04311 will have an additional halt at Malakhera station. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, sleeper class and second class seating coaches. Booking for Train No 04312 opened from October 25 and for Train No 02009/10 & 04322 it opened from October 26 at nominated PRS counters and on the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).