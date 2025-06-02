Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Indian-origin duo among 9 charged in Singapore's $1.1 billion scam crackdown

PTI |
Jun 02, 2025 06:30 PM IST

The nine people are accused of selling their bank accounts to enable criminal syndicates to launder money.

Two Indian-origin men were among nine people charged in Singapore on Monday for allegedly acting as money mules, enabling scam syndicates to use their bank accounts.

The nine people are accused of selling their bank accounts to enable criminal syndicates to launder money.(iStock photo)
The nine people are accused of selling their bank accounts to enable criminal syndicates to launder money.(iStock photo)

Yuvan Thirumaran, 24, and Amarjit Singh Jugindar Singh, 50, were among six men and three women charged with scam-related offences, facing between one and 19 counts each, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The nine people are accused of selling their bank accounts to enable criminal syndicates to launder money.

Also Read | Indian-origin CEO who bought his first apartment at age 12 is Singapore’s youngest billionaire

Their offences include abetment of cheating, assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct, and various contraventions of the Computer Misuse Act.

Forty-one people are expected to be charged this week over allegedly acting as money mules or allowing related activities in a variety of scams, including government official impersonation scams, rental scams, job scams, fake friend call scams and e-commerce scams, according to the report.

Also Read | Two Haryana men get 2 years for impersonating Singapore immigration, duping Indians

Those convicted of assisting another person to retain the benefits from criminal conduct or cheating can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Scam victims in Singapore lost SGD 1.1 billion in 2024, about 70 per cent more than the SGD 651.8 million lost in 2023, marking record-high amounts of losses suffered in a single year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
