Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
India-Pakistan tensions escalate; multiple locations plunged into blackout | Full list

HT News Desk
May 09, 2025 10:56 PM IST

Pakistani drones were shut down in several places and shelling from across the border is underway across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmi

After loud explosions were heard and sirens sounded in several locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan, blackouts were enforced by authorities on Friday night amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky during a blackout following multiple blasts in the city of Jammu.(Adnan Abidi/REUTERS)
India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky during a blackout following multiple blasts in the city of Jammu.(Adnan Abidi/REUTERS)

A day after India's air defence system's thwarted an attempt by the Pakistani military to attack several locations in the country with drones, residents were asked to switch off their lights in multiple districts as a precautionary measure.

Further, Pakistani drones were shot down in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Pokhran, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi on Friday evening as well. Pakistani shelling has also resumed along the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir in Uri, Kupwara and Poonch.

In Punjab's Firozpur, a Pakistani drone struck a residential area and injured a family, with one of them critically wounded. The drones were neutralised and the three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Full list of locations where blackouts have been enforced

  1. Firozpur, Punjab
  2. Hoshiarpur, Punjab
  3. Moga, Punjab
  4. Sangrur, Punjab
  5. Muktsar, Punjab
  6. Fazilka, Punjab
  7. Bathinda, Punjab
  8. Jalandhar, Punjab
  9. Gurdaspur, Punjab
  10. Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir
  11. Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir
  12. Pathankot, Jammu and Kashmir
  13. Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir
  14. Samba, Jammu and Kashmir
  15. Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir
  16. Parts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
  17. Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir
  18. Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir
  19. Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir
  20. Jammu city, Jammu and Kashmir
  21. Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
  22. Ambala, Haryana
  23. Panchkula Haryana
  24. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
  25. Barmer, Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to warn residents of Jammu to remain safe.

He said, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together."

Follow Us On