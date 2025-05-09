India-Pakistan tensions escalate; multiple locations plunged into blackout | Full list

After loud explosions were heard and sirens sounded in several locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan, blackouts were enforced by authorities on Friday night amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky during a blackout following multiple blasts in the city of Jammu.(Adnan Abidi/REUTERS)

A day after India's air defence system's thwarted an attempt by the Pakistani military to attack several locations in the country with drones, residents were asked to switch off their lights in multiple districts as a precautionary measure.

Further, Pakistani drones were shot down in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Pokhran, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi on Friday evening as well. Pakistani shelling has also resumed along the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir in Uri, Kupwara and Poonch.

In Punjab's Firozpur, a Pakistani drone struck a residential area and injured a family, with one of them critically wounded. The drones were neutralised and the three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Full list of locations where blackouts have been enforced

Firozpur, Punjab Hoshiarpur, Punjab Moga, Punjab Sangrur, Punjab Muktsar, Punjab Fazilka, Punjab Bathinda, Punjab Jalandhar, Punjab Gurdaspur, Punjab Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Pathankot, Jammu and Kashmir Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir Samba, Jammu and Kashmir Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir Parts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir Jammu city, Jammu and Kashmir Katra, Jammu and Kashmir Ambala, Haryana Panchkula Haryana Jaisalmer, Rajasthan Barmer, Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to warn residents of Jammu to remain safe.

He said, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together."