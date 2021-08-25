India's daily Covid-19 tally jumps by 12,000 cases; new deaths rise too

After seeing over 25,000 cases for the past two days, India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up by nearly 12,000 cases on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 37,593 new cases of Covid-19, taking the caseload to 32,512,366, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am.

On Tuesday, 25,647 infections were recorded.

As many as 648 patients died and 34,169 recovered from the viral disease in the said period on Wednesday, according to health ministry data. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries has climbed to 435,758 and 31,754,281 respectively. The active caseload has also increased to 322,327 and constitutes 0.98% of the caseload.

Also Read| India adds over 25k new Covid cases for 2nd straight day, logs 354 more deaths

The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 1.92% and has remained below the 3% mark for the past 61 days. The daily positivity rate has also been below this limit for the last two months and is currently at 2.10%.

On Monday, 25,072 people were detected Covid-19 positive, the lowest single-day count in 160 days, as per the health ministry.

However, the low number of infections on Monday could also be attributed to the lesser number of tests carried out. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,295,160 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Monday across the country. On Tuesday and Wednesday, authorities tested 1,647,526 and 1,792,755 samples, the ICMR added.





The daily deaths due to the coronavirus disease also saw a major rise on Wednesday. The health ministry’s update showed that 648 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, 294 more than that of Tuesday’s when 354 patients died. On Monday, 389 patients died.

Meanwhile, a total of 595,504,593 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries across the country till now of which 13,47,01,810 are fully vaccinated and the remaining 460,802,783 have only received the first dose. Nearly 6.2 million beneficiaries were given the jab in the last 24 hours. The Union health ministry informed on Tuesday that over 571.5 million vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through the Centre and through direct state procurement category, adding 10,084,700 doses were in the pipeline.









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON