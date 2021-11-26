India’s daily Covid tally cross 10,000-mark again; active cases up by 193

India's daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday after 10,549 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload to 34,555,431, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The daily Covid-19 infections crossed the aforementioned threshold on November 21 when 10,488 people were detected with coronavirus disease.

As many as 488 patients died and 9,868 recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 467,468 and 33,977,830.

Active cases of Covid-19 have climbed to 110,133 after an increase of 193 in the last 24 hours. However, they account for less than 1 per cent of the caseload and have been the lowest since March 2020, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The recovery rate, meanwhile, stands at 98.33 per cent and has been the highest since March last year.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday that a total of 637,106,009 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,181,246 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have administered more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries till now of which 426,210,849 beneficiaries are fully vaccinated while the remaining 776,492,810 have only received the first dose. More than 8.3 million beneficiaries were administered the jab in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of a new variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus disease in South Africa, the Union health ministry on Thursday instructed states and Union Territories (UTs) to start rigorous screening and testing of international arrival from the country.

Similar instructions have also been given for passengers arriving from Botswana and Hong Kong, who have also reported multiple cases of the B.1.1.529 variant. The variant is reported to have a higher number of mutations and it has been spreading very quickly.

