Govt urges states to form climate adaptation plans

All states need to formulate climate adaptation plans by studying the impacts of global warming and understanding how volatile microclimates causes extreme weather events, the department of science and technology has said in a proposal, officials said. All states need to formulate climate adaptation plans by studying the impacts of global warming (HT Photo)

As part of India’s national climate research agenda, states will have to formulate local climate adaptation plans, which will help create an expansive database on impacts of climate crisis and preventive measure to adapt to increased instances in the future, according to an official of the department, which will be the nodal agency for coordinating these plans.

“We are already witnessing several instances of extreme weather events across several parts of the country. These adaptation plans will help states be prepared for climate crisis related incidents so that minimum damage is incurred,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

The department in its proposal has highlighted that local climate adaptation plans will be essential for fast and effective coordination and dissemination of forecasting information up to the panchayat level in the local language and fine-tune monitoring for effective implementation, compliance and feedback for further improvement. More thrust is required to reach remote locations in a timebound manner, the department added.

“As extreme weather events, such as cyclones, floods, and droughts, become more frequent and intense, adapting to these unpredictable events is critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities. An LCAP is a proactive approach to preparing for and responding to these types of extreme weather events,” the proposal said. “By understanding the potential impacts of extreme weather, communities can reduce losses, mitigate risks, and develop effective strategies to cushion the impacts of major weather events.”

“Developing an LCAP can also provide economic and environmental benefits by protecting assets, preserving the existing infrastructure and resources, reducing recovery costs after extreme weather events, and increasing the attractiveness of cities and regions,” it added. “Institutions such as businesses, local governments, and emergency services can use this plan to build partnerships and share resources to help with emergency response and disaster recovery.”

These plans will also be beneficial for municipalities and states to equip themselves with knowledge and strategies to prepare for and adapt to climate-related risks, officials said. By acting proactively, local governments can protect their economies, assets and resources and ensure sustained prosperity in a changing climate.

“The first step in creating an LCAP is to assess the vulnerability of an area to extreme weather. This includes understanding the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, as well as their potential impacts,” said the official cited earlier. “The assessment should also consider socio-economic stressors, such as poverty, aging infrastructure and population growth, which can make a community more vulnerable.”

“Climate data must be analysed to better understand the potential severity of climate-related risks in an area, such as extreme heat, heavy rain, flooding, and storms,” he added. “Stakeholders must come together to discuss best practices to prepare for such events and identify adaptation measures to reduce risks and potential damage to the environment and the economy.”

