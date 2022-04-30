India’s new cases top 3,500; over 18,000 in six days: Today’s Covid updates

India’s daily Covid cases crossed the 3,000-mark for the third time this week as the nation witnessed 3,688 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. As per the data shared by the health ministry on Saturday, 50 deaths were also reported taking the total toll of lives lost in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,23,803.

Here are 5 points about Covid-19 situation in India today:

1. Over 18,300 cases reported this week

India has so far reported 18,319 new cases this week ( 3,377 on Friday; 3,303 on Thursday; 2,927 on Wednesday; 2,483 on Tuesday and 2,541 on Monday.)

2. Active cases now stand at 18,684

On Friday, the number of active cases went up by 883. The active cases in the country account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

3. Delhi logs over 1,600 cases in a day

The national capital continued to stay among the top contributors, reporting 1,607 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Friday, news agency PTI reported quoting authorities. 2 new deaths were also witnessed in the last 24 hours in Delhi. The positivity rate in the capital now stands at 5.28 per cent.

4. Covid cases in other states

Maharashtra reported 148 new Covid cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours. West Bengal reported 52 new cases. Telangana witnessed 32 new cases on Friday, and 10 new cases surfaced in Odisha as per data shared by news agency PTI.

5. 20 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 188.87 crore. More than 20 lakh (20,30,807) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which, 2.20 lakh booster vaccine doses.

