India-US trade deal follows 12 months of bonhomie and tense moments on tariffs, oil standoff and phone calls

For much of the past year, the India–US trade ties appeared locked in an impasse - defined by Trump's tariffs, sharp rhetoric, oil politics and stalled negotiations. Officials traded messages, delegations held rounds of talks, and leaders spoke repeatedly, yet a deal remained out of reach until Monday. Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have held several conversations over the past year trying to break to trade deadlock. (Reuters File)

After months of uncertainty, a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump produced what both sides now describe as a breakthrough trade pact.

The deal, which cuts US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, marks a dramatic shift from the deep friction that shaped most of 2025, when the two strategic partners found themselves at odds over tariffs, energy sourcing and trade rules.

From partnership push to tariff pressure The latest trade engagement began on a hopeful note last February, when India and the United States launched a renewed negotiation track during PM Modi's US visit. The goal was to finalise an initial tranche of a bilateral trade agreement by autumn.

But that momentum faded as disagreements surfaced over market access, tariff structures, digital trade rules and energy purchases. Negotiations slowed, and by spring the tone had hardened.

In April, Washington imposed reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on Indian imports as part of a broader global tariff action. Some of those duties were temporarily paused, but a baseline levy remained, adding friction to the trade relationship.

Tariffs escalate amid oil dispute The real rupture came in mid-2025, when the US sharply raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. The increase included a 25 per cent punitive tariff directly linked to India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil after Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.

The move made India one of the most heavily tariffed US trading partners and sharply escalated tensions.

New Delhi objected strongly, calling the tariffs unfair and reiterating that its energy sourcing decisions were based on market conditions and energy security needs.

Even as pressure mounted, Indian officials signalled that Russian oil purchases had begun tapering in recent months.

Energy trade quickly became the central fault line in the broader economic dispute, with Washington repeatedly criticising India's Russian crude imports and tying tariff penalties to them.

Negotiations continue through friction Despite the tariff shock, talks did not collapse. Over the year, both sides held at least six formal rounds of negotiations, along with multiple informal consultations.

A US delegation led by a deputy trade representative visited India as recently as December 2025 to keep discussions alive.

Leadership-level engagement also continued. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and Trump spoke eight times by phone during 2025 as tensions rose and talks stalled.

Still, progress remained elusive, and the trade track became increasingly entangled with political messaging and public commentary.

Public remarks fuel controversy In early January, political friction intensified after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on a podcast that a trade deal had fallen through because Modi “didn’t call” Trump at a critical moment. Some Trump aides framed the episode as a missed opportunity caused by lack of direct outreach.

India rejected that version of events. The MEA said the two leaders had maintained frequent contact throughout the year and that negotiations had continued despite difficulties.

The comments triggered domestic political reaction in India, where opposition leaders criticised the US aide's remarks and described the American stance as misguided, while emphasising the long-standing strategic depth of the bilateral partnership.

Wider irritants complicate ties Trade tensions were accompanied by other sources of strain. The period saw tighter US immigration rules and American criticism of India's defence and energy ties with Russia.

Trump also repeatedly claimed publicly that he had helped broker a ceasefire after last year’s brief India–Pakistan conflict, a claim New Delhi did not endorse.