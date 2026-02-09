India-US trade deal live: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid govt-opposition stand-off
India-US trade deal live: Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till tomorrow after opposition MPs continued to demand a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework.
- 52 Sec agoKarti Chidambaram mocks centre over issue of Russian oil purchase
- 6 Mins agoAkhiles Yadav accuses govt of ‘handing over India’s market to America' in trade deal
- 12 Mins agoDMP MP submits notice against Piyush Goyal for giving trade deal details outside Parliament
- 16 Mins agoWhat has India said about Russian oil ?
India-US trade deal live: Lok Sabha on Monday adjourned till tomorrow after it reconvened its session at 2 pm as oppositions demanded a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework. Shashi Tharoor urged the Chair, Sandhya Ray, to allow the Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, to raise certain points before his speech. Ray said she had no objection if Gandhi wished to speak on the Budget and asked him to begin....Read More
Gandhi said an agreement was reached with Speaker Om Birla and opposition MPs allowing him to raise issues before the Budget discussion, but Ray said she was unaware of any such agreement and could not permit issues without prior notice.
In the Rajya Sabha, opposition members on Monday staged a walkout from the House while raising the issue of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge not being allowed to speak.
India-US trade interim agreement
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long-awaited India-US trade deal last week. As per the deal, the US says India will stop buying Russian oil, and President Trump will remove the 25 per cent tariff he imposed on India over its energy purchase from Russia.
Key points
The announcement of the trade deal was followed by a joint statement on the “framework” for an “interim agreement” aimed at reciprocal trade.
- The framework will reduce the US tariffs on India to 18 per cent.
- India also intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.
- Following Trump's claims, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will continue to put its 1.4 billion population as a top priority. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government."
- On Saturday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal conducted a detailed press conference, explaining key provisions of the interim agreement, including announcing zero tariff reductions and zero-duty items.
- A day earlier, he also held an interview with ANI in which Goyal assured safeguards for farmers in the trade deal, adding that US markets would provide farmers with “much bigger value.”
India-US trade deal live: Karti Chidambaram mocks centre over issue of Russian oil purchase
India-US trade deal live: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday took a dig at the Centre on the issue of stopping Russian Oil purchase as claimed by White House.
In an X post, Karti Chidambaram questioned the Centre's Cabinet system and the coherence among ministers. “Anyone who thinks that we have a Cabinet system of governance is living in la-la land. Piyush Goyal doesn't know, S Jaishankar doesn't know & Shivraj Singh Chouhan doesn't know. Who knows?” the post read.
India-US trade deal live: Akhiles Yadav accuses govt of ‘handing over India’s market to America' in trade deal
India-US trade deal live: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over the newly announced US-India interim trade deal. Speaking to ANI, Yadav accused the government of "handing over India's market to America" and abandoning the spirit of 'Make in India'.
His remarks come after the United States and India recently announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade.
India-US trade deal live: DMP MP submits notice against Piyush Goyal for giving trade deal details outside Parliament
India-US trade deal live: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for giving details of the Indo-US trade deal outside the House when Parliament was in session, PTI reported.
When the House met for the day, Siva mentioned the notice, saying Goyal had announced details of a policy decision of the government outside the House.
India-US trade deal live: What has India said about Russian oil ?
India-US trade deal live: Following US President Donald Trump's remarks claiming India would stop buying Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India will continue to place its 1.4 billion population as a top priority.
On Sunday, Goyal dodged a direct answer on India's Russian oil purchases. "The buying of crude oil or LNG, LPG from the US is in India's own strategic interests as we diversify our oil sources," he said.
India-US trade deal live: Lok Sabha adjourned for a day amid demand to discuss interim agreement
India-US trade deal live: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s demand to speak about the India-US trade agreement. Gandhi said an agreement was reached between Speaker Om Birla and some opposition MPs that he would be allowed to raise certain points. Chair Sandhya Ray, denied knowledge of any such agreement.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, also said no such agreement existed and that Birla should be present to respond.