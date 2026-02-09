India-US trade deal live: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid govt-opposition stand-off

Live

India-US trade deal live: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long-awaited India-US trade deal last week.

India-US trade deal live: Lok Sabha on Monday adjourned till tomorrow after it reconvened its session at 2 pm as oppositions demanded a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework. Shashi Tharoor urged the Chair, Sandhya Ray, to allow the Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, to raise certain points before his speech. Ray said she had no objection if Gandhi wished to speak on the Budget and asked him to begin. Gandhi said an agreement was reached with Speaker Om Birla and opposition MPs allowing him to raise issues before the Budget discussion, but Ray said she was unaware of any such agreement and could not permit issues without prior notice. In the Rajya Sabha, opposition members on Monday staged a walkout from the House while raising the issue of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge not being allowed to speak. India-US trade interim agreement US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long-awaited India-US trade deal last week. As per the deal, the US says India will stop buying Russian oil, and President Trump will remove the 25 per cent tariff he imposed on India over its energy purchase from Russia. Key points The announcement of the trade deal was followed by a joint statement on the “framework” for an “interim agreement” aimed at reciprocal trade. The framework will reduce the US tariffs on India to 18 per cent.

India also intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.

Following Trump's claims, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will continue to put its 1.4 billion population as a top priority. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government."

On Saturday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal conducted a detailed press conference, explaining key provisions of the interim agreement, including announcing zero tariff reductions and zero-duty items.

A day earlier, he also held an interview with ANI in which Goyal assured safeguards for farmers in the trade deal, adding that US markets would provide farmers with “much bigger value.” ...Read More

