IndiGo plane returns to Mumbai after fire alert, makes emergency landing

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:15 IST

A fire alert went off in an IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft from Mumbai to Nagpur on Thursday afternoon, prompting the pilot to issue a Mayday call and returning to the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

This is the second IndiGo flight that took off from Mumbai to have returned and made an emergency landing in the last 24 hours.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 5388 had taken off from the Mumbai airport at 1.37 pm, much behind its scheduled departure of 11.35 am.

In just about 11 minutes after take-off, at 1.48 pm, the pilot reported some technical issues to request air traffic controllers to maintain the plane’s height rather than climb up further. Six minutes later, he reported that the cargo section’s fire lights had lit up and issued a Mayday call to signal a life-threatening emergency.

The Mumbai air traffic control (ATC) immediately informed Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), which declared local standy at the airport.

Such a standby is declared when an aircraft is approaching a runway in a manner that there could not be a normal landing due to some kind of error in the aircraft.

The local standby was converted into a full emergency a little later.

According to standard procedures, fire engines, ambulances, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport as well as airline staff readied themselves for the landing of the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely at around 2.22 pm and was then taken to an isolation bay of the airport.

“The IndiGo aircraft had crossed Shirdi when the pilot noticed an issue and later declared MAYDAY. It, however, landed with full emergency at CSMIA after which, full emergency was called off at 3.14pm,” said a Mumbai airport official.

Officials said emergency staffers did not spot a fire in the cargo section.