e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / IndiGo plane returns to Mumbai after fire alert, makes emergency landing

IndiGo plane returns to Mumbai after fire alert, makes emergency landing

This is the second IndiGo flight that took off from Mumbai to have returned and made an emergency landing in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:15 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
IndiGo’s flight 6E 5388 had taken off from the Mumbai airport at 1.37 pm, much behind its scheduled departure of 11.35 am.
IndiGo’s flight 6E 5388 had taken off from the Mumbai airport at 1.37 pm, much behind its scheduled departure of 11.35 am. (Reuters File)
         

A fire alert went off in an IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft from Mumbai to Nagpur on Thursday afternoon, prompting the pilot to issue a Mayday call and returning to the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

This is the second IndiGo flight that took off from Mumbai to have returned and made an emergency landing in the last 24 hours.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 5388 had taken off from the Mumbai airport at 1.37 pm, much behind its scheduled departure of 11.35 am.

In just about 11 minutes after take-off, at 1.48 pm, the pilot reported some technical issues to request air traffic controllers to maintain the plane’s height rather than climb up further. Six minutes later, he reported that the cargo section’s fire lights had lit up and issued a Mayday call to signal a life-threatening emergency.

The Mumbai air traffic control (ATC) immediately informed Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), which declared local standy at the airport.

Such a standby is declared when an aircraft is approaching a runway in a manner that there could not be a normal landing due to some kind of error in the aircraft.

The local standby was converted into a full emergency a little later.

According to standard procedures, fire engines, ambulances, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport as well as airline staff readied themselves for the landing of the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely at around 2.22 pm and was then taken to an isolation bay of the airport.

“The IndiGo aircraft had crossed Shirdi when the pilot noticed an issue and later declared MAYDAY. It, however, landed with full emergency at CSMIA after which, full emergency was called off at 3.14pm,” said a Mumbai airport official.

Officials said emergency staffers did not spot a fire in the cargo section.

tags
top news
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
IndiGo plane returns to Mumbai after fire alert, makes emergency landing
IndiGo plane returns to Mumbai after fire alert, makes emergency landing
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
If I Were Finance Minister | Budget 2020 expectations of salaried class
If I Were Finance Minister | Budget 2020 expectations of salaried class
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news