IndiGo restricts flights operations over Iranian airspace amid US tensions

"As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review. Any further updates or changes will be shared through our communication channels. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued trust," it wrote on X.

“Travel Advisory: In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew. As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled until 28 February 2026. Customers may visit [https://bit.ly/4rnkK5G](https://bit.ly/4rnkK5G) to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund, as per their preference”.

The airline took to X to share the update, saying:

IndiGo has announced schedule adjustments and cancellations for several international flights on Tuesday amid the evolving situation around Iran , with services on affected routes suspended until February 28.

The developments come amid ongoing tensions in Iran. While relations between the United States and Iran may be moving towards de-escalation, with both countries set to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal later this week in Turkey, news agency Reuters reported that uncertainty continues to prevail.

This follows repeated threats by US President Donald Trump, including warnings of warships heading to Iran and calls for Tehran to reach a deal.

Iranian leadership, meanwhile, has not backed down from the possibility of a military confrontation, which the Islamic Republic has warned could escalate into a “regional war”.

Despite weeks of disruption and uncertainty, airlines have reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains their top priority.

Flight cancellations amid Iran tensions Air India had stopped its flights from overflying Iranian airspace as a precautionary measure from January 28, sources told HT, amid growing security concerns in the region triggered by nationwide protests in Iran.

The airline had rerouted its flights via Iraq to avoid the affected airspace.

The development came hours after IndiGo cancelled flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till February 11.

“We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on social media platform X.

IndiGo had initially announced the cancellation of flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) on January 26, 27 and 28 after assessing the prevailing situation in Iran. The airline later extended the cancellations.