IndiGo's apology to passengers for discomfort during Delhi-Varanasi flight

Budget carrier IndiGo issued an apology to passengers of a Delhi-Varanasi flight on Saturday after they faced major discomfort due to the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioning, reported news agency ANI. Representative image: Indigo airlines apologised for causing discomfort to its passengers on a Delhi-Varanasi flight (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Sources within IndiGo denied issues with the air conditioning unit and told ANI that while air conditioning system within the flight was functioning properly, a temperature shift had caused the cabin to heat up and caused panic among the passengers.

In a press statement, the airline said, “We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024.”

The statement added the difficulties caused by the fluctuations in cabin temperature were adjusted as per passenger requests. Further the cabin crew assisted all passengers until the situation improved.

A video of the 6E 225 flight on Thursday showed that passengers were using magazines to cool themselves off. Reportedly, several passengers also fainted due to suffocation and intense heat.

A similar incident also took place win June on an Indigo flight travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra when the AC stopped working for an hour.

While all passengers experienced issues, elderly passengers in particular suffered from breathing difficulties due to suffocation. The incident caused outrage among flyers who said that they did not know what had happened and likened the experience to being ‘hijacked’.

In the case of the Delhi-Bagdogra flight, Indigo had issued an apology as well, saying, ""IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates, and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control."