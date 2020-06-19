e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”.
In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”. (ANI file photo)
         

Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is “serious” and defending the country is “most important”.

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon.

“The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially,” Anil Mishra, member of the trust told PTI.

The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers. Meanwhile, different Hindu organisations staged protests against China in Ayodhya.

While Hindu Mahasabha activists burned the Chinese flag, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and smashed Chinese-made products.

tags
top news
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
4 TN districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring in Chennai
4 TN districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring in Chennai
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In