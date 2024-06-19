Indore airport receives bomb threat via email with a list of other Indian cities

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat following which the police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter, an official said on Wednesday. The airport authority received the bomb threat through email on Tuesday and later they reported the issue to Aerodrum police station in the district.(HT file)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Vinod Kumar Meena said, "On Tuesday, the airport authority received a bomb threat through an email to blast the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport. The email contains the names of other cities in the country too."

"After the incident, the airport authority lodged a complaint into the matter at Aerodrum police station in the district. Acting on it, a case has been registered and the police have sought the information from GMail authority about the issue," Meena said.

He added that such threats were received in the past as well and further investigation into the matter was underway.

Recently on June 12, a mental hospital in Indore district received a bomb threat via email which was later considered to be fake. Upon getting the information about the threat, the police and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the hospital located in Banganga locality in the city and scanned the premises but nothing was found.