Indore businessmen to offer services only to fully vaccinated people

The campaign will begin from November 30. District magistrate Manish Singh said various associations have come together in Indore to help the administration achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing at a mobile testing van, in Madhya Pradesh.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:58 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

In a novel initiative, various associations have come together in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to help the administration achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination. The milk supplying organisations, salons, restaurants and bars have announced that they will offer their services only to those customers who are fully vaccinated.

The novel campaign will begin from November 30. The customers entering the premises will have to present complete vaccination certificate.

"Till now, 9.49 lakh people haven't taken their second dose. Yesterday, we called different associations and they all themselves decided to ensure strictness. They've given November 30 as the deadline; after that, they'll offer services after seeing Covid-19 vaccination certificate only," Indore district magistrate Manish Singh said on Wednesday.

"These different associations will motivate and make people aware regarding vaccination," he added.

He further informed that banks, colleges and hospitals have also joined the initiative and will not allow those who are not fully vaccinated.

As per the Union health ministry, a total of 7,21,94,819 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far wherein 5,00,19,724 were first doses. Only 2,21,75,095 second doses have been administered in the state till now.

The administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has also taken a similar initiative. In an order, district collector Sunil Chavan directed fair price shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to check the Covid vaccination certificates of customers.

According to the order, only to those citizens having taken at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will be able to get groceries from ration shops, cylinder from gas agencies and fuel from petrol pumps.

If the order is not followed, the administration will take action against the people concerned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, said Chavan.

Thursday, November 11, 2021
