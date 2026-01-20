‘Inexcusable crime’: Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao’s viral sleazy videos trigger sharp political reactions

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Karnataka, K Ramachandra Rao, has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women circulated widely on social media. The suspension was ordered on Tuesday, triggering strong political reactions and an official inquiry. The removal of the top cop comes after state chief minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe due to an inappropriate video of the senior IPS officer going viral on social media. (PTI)

Rao is the Director General of Police (DGP) heading the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE). The video, which went viral online, is said to contain several clips recorded at different times inside his office.

Track latest updates on K Ramachandra Rao here It is not clear whether the footage shows the same woman on multiple occasions or different women. The authenticity and context of the video have not been independently verified.

Following the circulation of the video, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe into the matter. Soon after, Rao was suspended pending further investigation.

Also read| Viral office romance videos lead to Karnataka DGP's sacking: Full suspension letter

Political reactions The controversy has led to sharp reactions from political parties. Senior BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar termed the alleged act “an inexcusable crime”. “Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department,” he told news agency PTI, adding that such conduct had damaged public trust in the police.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said strict action would be taken if wrongdoing was established. “Being the Woman and Child Development Minister, I can tell you that we will take action mercilessly, irrespective of the seniority he holds,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also read | Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao allegedly caught in intimate act in office

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We will get it investigated.” He added, “I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above the law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is.”

Top Points The Karnataka government, in its suspension notice issued against DGP Rao, said his conduct as seen in widely circulated videos was “obscene” and “unbecoming of a Government Servant.” Suspended IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao has strongly denied the allegations stemming from a viral video, claiming it was generated using artificial intelligence and part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation. According to officers aware of the developments cited in an earlier HT report, the incident under scrutiny may be linked to K Ramachandra Rao’s earlier tenure as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Belagavi. Rao has previously told reporters that the viral clip could be old and possibly dates back several years. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the ongoing investigation into the Ramachandra Rao episode will cover all aspects, including verifying the authenticity of the viral video and establishing the identities of the women seen in the clips. Rao is scheduled to retire from service in May this year, even as he remains under suspension pending inquiry in connection with the viral video row. What did Rao say? Rao, who is also the father of actor Ranya Rao, has strongly denied all allegations. He claimed the video was fake and said he had no role in its creation.

“This is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image and destroy my professional reputation. I have also seen the video today. It is completely manipulated and created using AI technology,” an earlier HT report quoted Rao as saying.

“I am also thinking about how and when it happened and who did it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have said that further action will depend on the probe's findings.