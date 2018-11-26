Three lion cubs die due to infighting in 48 hours in Gir

Three Asiatic lion cubs have reportedly died due to infighting in the last 48 hours at the Gir National Park and Sanctuary– the last natural abode of Asiatic lions in India.

The Gujarat forest department on Sunday said that while two cubs died in Vadala beat in Savarkundla district on Saturday, the third one died at Paniya range in Amreli district on Friday.

Both the sites are located near Dalkhania range, where 23 lions died in October due to infighting and canine distemper virus.

“Post-mortem of the two cubs that died at Vadala has been done by a panel of the doctors. They died due to infighting,” said a forest official.

The forest officials have said that injury marks have been found on their bodies. A pride consisting of 3 cubs, two lionesses and a lion has made Vadala their home. Since the carcasses were found, the department has not spotted the lions in this region.

All the deaths in the recent past have been reported from the Gir east division. For administrative purposes, the Gir forest is divided into east and west divisions. The national park, with Sansan as its center, is located in the west division.

In the wake of the recent spate of deaths, the state government set up a new forest office for Greater Gir area in the east division. It has also announced a Rs 50-crore veterinary hospital for Gir and upgradation of 8 rescue centres.

At the Jamwala rescue centre, 31 lions from Dalkhania ranger were kept in isolation for vaccination following the outbreak of canine distemper virus in the range.

