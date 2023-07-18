Infosys' Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty donate gold conch, tortoise idol to Tirupati temple

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his author-educator wife Sudha Murty offered a conch and a tortoise idol made of gold to Lord Balaji at Tirupati temple on Monday. The expensive donations are said to weigh roughly two kilograms. Both items will be used to clean the idols at the temple in Andhra Pradesh, Moneycontrol reported. Sudha, a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member, has previously donated a golden abhisheka shankam (ritual utensil) to the temple. (Twitter)

Rajiv Krishna, special advisor to the Andhra government, tweeted that the couple donated a golden abhisheka shankam (ritual utensil) to the temple. He added that it was handed over to TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. Sudha is also a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member.

Krishna wrote, “Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu."

Narayana Murthy recently revealed that the Bhagavad Gita had inspired him and that Karna was his favourite character from the Indian epic, Mahabharata due to his ‘generous qualities’.

He added that he has tried to inculcate the values of Karna in his life and said that he had gladly distributed the wealth accumulated from Infosys with his colleagues and other employees.

Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI Trust), a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) initiative, has fetched ₹880 crore from devotees who donated at least ₹10,000 in the past five years, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

For every donation of ₹10,000, TTD offers a 'VIP Break Darshan', which enables the donors to visit the deity early in the morning, unlike through Sarvadarshanam queue that has a longer waiting time.

