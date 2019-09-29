INLD won’t take back those who left party, says OP Chautala

india

Those who have left the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the recent months, the party have decided not to take them back, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala said on Sunday during a workers’ meeting in Fatehabad.

The statement of senior Chautala comes two days after his son Abhay Singh Chautala had said that the INLD will welcome back the leaders who left the party.

Addressing the gathering, Chautala said, "After a meeting, the party has decided that the leaders who left the party will not taken back in the party. Jo log gaddari karke chorr ke chale gaye, humne faisla kiya hai ki unko wapas nahin liya jayega,” Chautala said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:25 IST