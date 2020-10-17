e-paper
Home / India News / 'Air India Express will not take responsibility for onward connections': Latest guidelines

‘Air India Express will not take responsibility for onward connections’: Latest guidelines

For passengers travelling to Kuala Lumpur, Air India Express has a new rule.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As countries are gradually opening their doors to foreign tourists, a lot of new rules and restrictions are coming into force.
As countries are gradually opening their doors to foreign tourists, a lot of new rules and restrictions are coming into force.
         

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, which is flying several international flights under Vande Bharat Mission has said it won’t accept passengers to Kuala Lumpur of their final destination is not Kuala Lumpur. “Air India Express will not take responsibility for any onward connections on other Carriers/ Airlines. IX is a point-to-point carrier and does not have an Interline/Codeshare agreement with any other Airlines. Hence, passengers who have booked on our flights shall ensure that they are holding visa and other travel-related documents requisitioned by the destination country,” it said.

 
 

In another tweet, the airline said it will not accept passengers whose final destination is not Kuala Lumpur, due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Many passengers are halting at Kuala Lumpur before catching their flights to Australia.

India does not yet have a air bubble with Malaysia.

Interline flight is an agreement between airlines to coordinate passengers with an itinerary that uses multiple airlines, but there will be single check-in. Codeshare agreements are where one airline operates flights on behalf of another. In the aftermath of Covid-19, all countries have tightened rules to allow foreign travellers.

