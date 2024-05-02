Interview | Ashok Gehlot says BJP will struggle to win even 250 Lok Sabha seats, forget about ‘400-paar’

Voting in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan has concluded in the first two phases. The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, is optimistic about a substantial breakthrough in this general election after a decade. Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot engaged in an extensive discussion with Prabhash Jha, the editor of Live Hindustan. Ashok Gehlot delved into the electoral prospects of the Congress and its future strategies, and addressed the alleged discord with Sachin Pilot, among other topics. Follow full coverage of our Lok Sabha elections here. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, in Jodhpur.(ANI)

Here are the key excerpts from the interview:

Current atmosphere for Congress in Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot expressed optimism about the political environment favouring the Congress. He also claimed that Congress had ceased the BJP's claims of crossing 400 seats after the first phase of voting. Gehlot criticised the BJP's attempt to link the Congress manifesto with the Muslim League, terming it “baseless”. He accused the BJP of indirectly trying to polarise the election, which he believes did not resonate well with the electorate.

Impact of BJP's election narrative

Ashok Gehlot dismissed any adverse effects on the Congress due to the BJP's narratives, contending that such accusations have actually piqued people's interest in reading the Congress manifesto, which he deems historic. He emphasised the constructive feedback garnered during Rahul Gandhi's two rallies and highlighted various state government schemes incorporated in the Congress's 25 guarantees.

Comparison of guarantees by Congress and Modi

Reviewing the promises made by PM Narendra Modi in 2014, Ashok Gehlot highlighted that several assurances, including the return of black money and the commitment to double farmers' incomes, remain unfulfilled. He believes these unmet assurances have bolstered public trust in the promises made by Congress. Ashok Gehlot observed that the public sentiment is shifting in favour of the Congress, suggesting that even reaching 250 seats would be a notable accomplishment for the BJP, contrary to their assertions of surpassing 400 seats.

Internal party dynamics and coalition talks

Ashok Gehlot refrained from commenting on internal party dynamics or coalition strategies, citing his involvement in the decision-making committee. He stressed the significance of presenting a unified front during the elections to prevent any perception of internal discord.

Electoral prospects in Rajasthan

Expressing confidence in the outcome, Ashok Gehlot forecasted that the Congress would secure seats in double digits, surpassing previous weak performances. He abstained from making specific predictions, indicating that the true picture would unfold only after all votes are counted.

Relationship with Sachin Pilot

Speaking on the tensions with his junior colleague Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot described it as a distinct chapter, unsuitable for party discourse, particularly amid the ongoing elections. He underscored the significance of unity and collaborative endeavours in the election campaign for the betterment of the party and the country.

Accusations and government surveillance controversies

Ashok Gehlot has denied any association or awareness of the phone surveillance allegations directed at his office, asserting that no such activities occurred during his tenure. He advocated addressing such allegations through legal channels rather than engaging in public discourse.

Vaibhav Gehlot's candidacy and future plans

While discussing his son Vaibhav Gehlot's political journey, Ashok Gehlot dismissed any allegations of nepotism, emphasising his non-interference in governmental affairs. He defended the strategic decision behind Vaibhav initially contesting from Jodhpur and then Jalore, reflecting on the challenging political choices made for the party's advancement.