'Introvert, wasn't that kind of man': Family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, suspect in Delhi blast case

The sister-in-law of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the suspect behind the blast near the Red Fort, has said that she cannot believe that Nabi could be allegedly involved in the terror activities. Muzamil, sister-in-law of Dr Umar Nabi, said he was an introvert right from his childhood.(ANI/PTI)

Dr Umar Un Nabi, a doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was likely behind the wheel of the ill-fated Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion near Red Fort on Monday, killing at least 13 people and injuring over twenty others.

A resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, Nabi is believed to have played an active role in planning the operation and transporting the explosives to Delhi, where the blast occurred. He is believed to have died in the blast.

"They (security forces) have picked up my husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law. They asked us about the whereabouts of Umar. We said he is in Delhi. Then they took the three away for questioning. We last spoke to Umar last Friday...He (Umar) wasn't that kind of man. We faced a lot of struggles to get him educated," Muzamila, the sister-in-law of Dr Nabi, told ANI.

Muzamil said Nabi was introvert right from his childhood, did not have many friends, and used to focus on his studies and work.

"He called on Friday saying he is busy with examinations and will return home after three days. He was a reserved kind of person right from childhood," Muzamil said.

Muzamila said Nabi had last visited home two months ago and was recently engaged.

"We worked hard so that he could stand on his own two feet and take care of us. I cannot believe all this. He was engaged, but he was not married yet. He had not been home for the last 2 months...He didn't have many friends. He only used to study," she added.

The investigators have said that Nabi was in the vehicle at the time of the blast, near Sunehri Masjid, at around 6:52 pm. The CCTV footage showed the car parked for nearly three hours before the blast.

What preliminary findings said about Delhi blast?

The preliminary findings by the Delhi Police have revealed that Dr Umar Un Nabi might have transported explosive material to Delhi ahead of the blast.

Delhi Police had already registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and probing terror angles in the case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that conspirators behind the blast would be brought to justice.

The authorities have said that Ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast, linking it to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad, where 2,900 kg explosive materials and inflammables was seized. The home ministry has now handed over the investigation to the NIA.

Police also said that Nabi is believed to have played an active role in planning the operation alongside Adeel Ahmad Rather, a former senior resident at Government Medical College, Anantnag, who was arrested last week.