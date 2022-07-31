Home / India News / IPS officer's 'Arpita Mukherjee has set an example...' tweet goes viral

IPS officer's 'Arpita Mukherjee has set an example...' tweet goes viral

Published on Jul 31, 2022 09:17 AM IST
IPS officer Arun Bothra who is very active on Twitter made an observation about Arpita Mukherjee as bundles of cash tumble out from her flats allegedly in connection with Bengal's teacher recruitment scam. 
Arpita Mukherjee is a Bengali model, actor and a close aide of Partha Chatterjee, former Bengal minister. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A tweet of IPS officer Arun Bothra on Arpita Mukherjee, the Bengali model, actor and close aide of sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, has gone viral as the Enforcement Directorate is probing the teachers' recruitment scam. The tweet was posted on July 28, days after the duo were arrested. Also Read: Crores of cash but Arpita Mukherjee didn't pay 11,819 for flat maintenance

"Whatever you say, Arpita ji has sent an example of loyalty. She herself had 11,809 to pay to the housing society. A notice was pasted in this regard. But she kept another person's money with full responsibility," IPS officer Arun Bothra who is the additional director general of Police of Odisha CID tweeted.

The sarcastic tweet went viral with reports of more and more money being found from Arpita Mukherjee's flats by the ED.

On July 22, 21 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. A day after Arpita Mukherjee and Patha Chatterjee were arrested by the ED. As the investigation proceeded, the ED recovered 29 crore from another flat of Mukherjee. From her third flat, 2 crore has been found.

During interrogation, Arpita Mukherjee revealed that these crores of money do not belong to her. Partha Chatterjee's men used to keep the money in her flats and she had no access to those rooms, Arpita Mukherjee said. She also denied any knowledge about the total amount of money recovered by the agency.

An exclusive HT report found out that several payments of Arpita Mukherjee's flats were due. A bill of 9,419 for common area maintenance and LPF was due for the flat from where 21 crore was seized. Another sum of 17,442 was pending against the three-apartment unit comprising unit nos 18-D, 19-D and 20-D in Tower-2 on the same premises.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

