IPS officer's 'Arpita Mukherjee has set an example...' tweet goes viral

A tweet of IPS officer Arun Bothra on Arpita Mukherjee, the Bengali model, actor and close aide of sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, has gone viral as the Enforcement Directorate is probing the teachers' recruitment scam. The tweet was posted on July 28, days after the duo were arrested. Also Read: Crores of cash but Arpita Mukherjee didn't pay ₹11,819 for flat maintenance

"Whatever you say, Arpita ji has sent an example of loyalty. She herself had ₹11,809 to pay to the housing society. A notice was pasted in this regard. But she kept another person's money with full responsibility," IPS officer Arun Bothra who is the additional director general of Police of Odisha CID tweeted.

कुछ भी कहो पर अर्पिता जी ने वफादारी की मिसाल कायम की है।



खुद के ऊपर सोसाइटी के 11,809 रुपये बाकी थे, दरवाजे पर नोटिस लग गया पर दूसरे के पैसे को पूरा संभाल कर रखा। pic.twitter.com/BzJWCR0bjL — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) July 28, 2022

The sarcastic tweet went viral with reports of more and more money being found from Arpita Mukherjee's flats by the ED.

On July 22, ₹21 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. A day after Arpita Mukherjee and Patha Chatterjee were arrested by the ED. As the investigation proceeded, the ED recovered ₹29 crore from another flat of Mukherjee. From her third flat, ₹2 crore has been found.

During interrogation, Arpita Mukherjee revealed that these crores of money do not belong to her. Partha Chatterjee's men used to keep the money in her flats and she had no access to those rooms, Arpita Mukherjee said. She also denied any knowledge about the total amount of money recovered by the agency.

An exclusive HT report found out that several payments of Arpita Mukherjee's flats were due. A bill of ₹9,419 for common area maintenance and LPF was due for the flat from where ₹21 crore was seized. Another sum of ₹17,442 was pending against the three-apartment unit comprising unit nos 18-D, 19-D and 20-D in Tower-2 on the same premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON