'Long-standing, historic': Iran hails India ties days after PM Modi-Pezeshkian meet

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Tehran has referred to its ties with New Delhi as "long-standing" and "historic." At a press briefing, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that during the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including the Chabahar Port. (AFP)

At a press briefing, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that during the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including the Chabahar Port.

"Our relationship with India is a long-standing, historic and civilizational relationship, and we attach great importance to our ties with India. India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," said Baghai.

"Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries," he said, adding that Iran's relationship with India continues to develop.