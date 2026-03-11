Iran-US war: Govt announces relief measures for stranded West Asia-bound shippers

Indian shippers left stranded with West Asia-bound cargo will get concessions for key portside services to pare mounting losses, as maritime traffic to and from the Strait of Hormuz has all but halted since the US-Israel war against Iran. Track Iran US conflict updates The shipping ministry has asked port authorities to evaluate concession requests on a case by case basis from vessel operators destined to West Asia, which had to return to Indian ports or could not proceed with their shipments due to the war. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

The shipping ministry has asked port authorities to evaluate concession requests on a case by case basis from vessel operators destined to West Asia, which had to return to Indian ports or could not proceed with their shipments due to the war.

Affected West Asia-bound vessels are being offered a “remission” of charges for operational services. These include lower reefer plugging fees and storage rent for returning ships.

Reefer charging fees refer to a levy imposed by port terminals for connecting refrigerated containers to a power source to maintain temperature-sensitive cargo while in storage.

A key relief being offered is the reclassification of shipments unable to continue their journey to the Gulf as “transshipment cargo”, which refers to goods that are transferred from one transportation mode or vessel to another at an intermediate point. This will help ships avoid steep costs imposed for not clearing a port within allotted time and also allow them to dock at a port different from the one where they had commenced their trips.

The shipping ministry has issued a standard operating procedure for handling all vessels loaded with shipments bound for West Asian ports. Requests for waivers or reduced charges are being evaluated on prevailing circumstances at ports, the official said.

The shipping ministry has appointed a nodal officer at every port to deal with Indian vessels that terminated their voyages to West Asia, according to the official. Containers are being allowed to offload cargo at sea terminals without filling a bill of entry but this facility is subject to verification of related documents, the official said.