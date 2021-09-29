Home / India News / Is China spreading asthma in India through firecrackers? Govt junks fake news
The fact checker team of Press Information Bureau on Wednesday debunked the fake message being spread in the name of home affairs ministry. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
Is China spreading asthma in India through firecrackers? Govt junks fake news

The PIB fact check handle on Twitter alerted that the home ministry hasn't issued any alert against Chinese firecrackers and decorative lights for spreading asthma and blindness. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:35 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday debunked recent claims doing rounds on social media and messaging platforms about the ministry of home affairs notifying about special Chinese firecrackers and decoratives lights aimed at spreading asthma and eye ailments in India.

Calling it fake, the Press Information Bureau's facrt check team posted on Twitter that the ministry has not issued any such notification and asked the people not to pay heed to such misinformation.

The so-called ‘claim’ running viral on WhatsApp reads: "As Pakistan cannot attack India directly, according to intelligence, Islamabad is taking help of China. To spread asthma, China is sending special types of firecrackers in India that will release carbon monoxide. Also, to increase eye ailments, special types of decoratives lights is being produced. It is requested to not use Chinese products on Diwali. Spead this message to fellow Indians."

The message in the WhatsApp forward claims the notification has been issued by one Biswajit Mukherjee, posing as a senior official of the ministry of home affairs.

