Is Delhi airport operational, Did a missile hit IGI? Centre answers FAQs

Amid mounting India and Pakistan tensions and drone attacks launched towards Indian territory, several airports in the country have been closed for civil operations temporarily, with questions surrounding key airports like Delhi being a concern among travelers. Security personnel take a round of the Departure area at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in view of security concerns due to situations at the border with Pakistan(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The 32 airports shut for operations in India do not include Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), however, the facility has issued advisory for passengers amid uncertain situation. Follow India-Pakistan tensions live news coverage here

Delhi airport flight operation status | What we know

– Is Delhi airport operational? Operations at the Delhi airport are presently normal though some flights might be impacted due to the evolving airspace conditions amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, officials said on Saturday, May 10.

– Delhi airport advisory: Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), said in a post on X that operations are presently normal at the airport, however, issued an advisory due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures. As per the orders of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, "some flight schedules may be impacted and security checkpoint processing times may take longer," DIAL said.

– Flyers asked to reach Delhi airport early: Passengers have also been advised to arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks. The DIAL also requested passengers to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

– How to check flight status? The live status of flights can be checked via Delhi airport's live flight tracker here. On Friday, 138 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines. A release issued by the government said on Saturday that 32 airports would remain closed until 5.29 am on May 15.

– Fake video of missile strike at Delhi airport: As the tensions heighten between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani side engaged in an all out misinformation war with claims of Pakistan's Fateh-2 missile targeting the Delhi airport, which resulted in casualties. Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit on Saturday debunked a viral video falsely claiming to show a missile attack on Delhi Airport.

– Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has extended an additional security cover to temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening system at 69 civil airports of the country under its counter-terrorist cover. “In a significant decision to boost security across Indian civil airports, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum (OM) dated May 9, 2025, temporarily extending the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Aviation Security Group (ASG) to provide additional security cover to Cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS),” a press release said.