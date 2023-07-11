Home / India News / ‘Islam occupies unique position among religious groups in India’: NSA Ajit Doval

‘Islam occupies unique position among religious groups in India’: NSA Ajit Doval

ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
Jul 11, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Ajit Doval said India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, and Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" among the religious groups in the country.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being felicitated by Saudi Arabia leader and Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during an event, at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being felicitated by Saudi Arabia leader and Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during an event, at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Doval was speaking during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi where Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed the gathering.

Doval hailed Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

Doval also hailed the “excellent” ties between India and Saudi Arabia and they were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values and economic ties.

"Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other," the NSA said.

"In your (Al-Issa) talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It (India) has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities," Doval said.

"Amongst its numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride with India being home to the second largest Muslim population in the world," he said.

“To give an idea of the scale we are talking about, India's Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of over 33 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” Doval added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out