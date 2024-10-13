Israel's PM Netanyahu mourns Ratan Tata's death: ‘Proud son of India’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condoled the death of Indian industry titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the friendship between Israel and India. Israeli PM Netanyahu called Ratan Tata a "proud son of India" in his post mourning the industrialist's loss(HT_PRINT)

The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening aged 86.

In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata's contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.

In the statement, Netanyahu said, “To my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries. Please convey my condolences to Ratan's family.”

Business tycoon Ratan Tata, 86, died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, after a long and illustrious career. He will now be succeeded by his brother Noel Tata.

Prime minister Modi praised Ratan Tata in a post mourning his demise, calling Tata “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.”

The final rites of the businessman were conducted with full state honours in Worli crematorium.

Several leading business minds as well as powerful political leaders condoled the death of Ratan Tata.

On Thursday, Singapore's prime minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Ratan Tata, calling him a true friend of the country.

French president Emmanuel Macron also praised Ratan Tata's contributions to innovation and knowledge, adding that “France has lost a dear friend from India. His legacy will be marked by his humanist vision, immense philanthropic achievements and his humility.”

Microsoft founder Bill Gates also lauded Ratan Tata's achievements and his importance for India and the world. He said, “Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India-and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity.”