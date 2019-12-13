e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
ISRO scientists unfurl antenna of RISAT-2BR1 satellite

This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6 m antenna which was folded and stowed during launch,” ISRO said in an update.

Dec 13, 2019
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
On Wednesday, ISRO successfully launched RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites on-board PSLV-C48 in its 50th flight.
Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday undertook an operation to unfurl the antenna that was inside the radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1, a day after it was launched from Sriharikota, around 130 kms from here.

“Today at 1400 hrs Radial Rib Antenna of #RISAT2BR1 spacecraft was successfully deployed in-orbit.

This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6 m antenna which was folded and stowed during launch,” ISRO said in an update.

The deployment was completed in 9 minutes and 12 seconds, it said.

On Wednesday, ISRO successfully launched RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites on-board PSLV-C48 in its 50th flight.

RISAT-2BR1 is India’s radar imaging earth observation satellite which would be used in the field of agriculture, forestry and disaster management and also for military purposes.

Following the successful launch of the RISAT-2BR1- satellite, two solar arrays were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, the satellite would be brought to its final operational configuration, ISRO said.

