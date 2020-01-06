e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / India News / It’s time we respond to feral dog menace

It’s time we respond to feral dog menace

A Rajasthan forest officer once told me that wild dogs were a problem even in protected areas in the desert, because they got in despite the fencing and attacked the eggs, even of birds that were being especially protected.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 05:11 IST
Bharati chaturvedi
Bharati chaturvedi
Dogs are around because it’s impossible to sterilise them nationally, and because wildlife is easy food. Tourist trash attracts them too.
Dogs are around because it’s impossible to sterilise them nationally, and because wildlife is easy food. Tourist trash attracts them too. (File photo for representation)
         

Feral dogs. What shall we do about them? I’m talking about desi dogs in rural India and the wilderness. Often, I’ve seen them attack wildlife in packs. In the last five odd years, this trend seems to have increased.

A Rajasthan forest officer once told me that wild dogs were a problem even in protected areas in the desert, because they got in despite the fencing and attacked the eggs, even of birds that were being especially protected. The desert fox was already doing this, but now dogs had joined in too.

How was he to conserve the bird species, he wondered? In Ladakh, one of the most exquisite and endangered sightings is the Black Necked Crane. Wildlife watchers report even this bird and its chicks attacked by feral dogs.

Birds apart, I’ve watched deer and antelope being bought down with ease by a small pack of about 5 dogs. Stories like this come in from across India-and it’s a national problem that wildlife is now facing this unexpected threat. Much as I love dogs and look after the ones on my street, I believe the state forest departments and Central Government must come up with a high impact management plan.

Dogs are around because it’s impossible to sterilise them nationally, and because wildlife is easy food. Tourist trash attracts them too. The response to this new menace has to be adapted to local possibilities and also be carefully monitored in the public domain. We can’t protect wildlife without factoring in new challenges anymore.

Bharati chaturvedi (Founder and Director Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

tags
top news
‘Masked goons were attacking us’: Horror, anger in JNU over mob violence
‘Masked goons were attacking us’: Horror, anger in JNU over mob violence
Iran says will forego ‘limit’ on centrifuges as tensions with US soar
Iran says will forego ‘limit’ on centrifuges as tensions with US soar
Delhi Police holds meeting with students, teachers after violence at JNU
Delhi Police holds meeting with students, teachers after violence at JNU
At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: Report
At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: Report
The US Left and Indian democracy
The US Left and Indian democracy
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news