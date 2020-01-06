It’s time we respond to feral dog menace

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 05:11 IST

Feral dogs. What shall we do about them? I’m talking about desi dogs in rural India and the wilderness. Often, I’ve seen them attack wildlife in packs. In the last five odd years, this trend seems to have increased.

A Rajasthan forest officer once told me that wild dogs were a problem even in protected areas in the desert, because they got in despite the fencing and attacked the eggs, even of birds that were being especially protected. The desert fox was already doing this, but now dogs had joined in too.

How was he to conserve the bird species, he wondered? In Ladakh, one of the most exquisite and endangered sightings is the Black Necked Crane. Wildlife watchers report even this bird and its chicks attacked by feral dogs.

Birds apart, I’ve watched deer and antelope being bought down with ease by a small pack of about 5 dogs. Stories like this come in from across India-and it’s a national problem that wildlife is now facing this unexpected threat. Much as I love dogs and look after the ones on my street, I believe the state forest departments and Central Government must come up with a high impact management plan.

Dogs are around because it’s impossible to sterilise them nationally, and because wildlife is easy food. Tourist trash attracts them too. The response to this new menace has to be adapted to local possibilities and also be carefully monitored in the public domain. We can’t protect wildlife without factoring in new challenges anymore.

Bharati chaturvedi (Founder and Director Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)